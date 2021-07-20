National MAP: Arson and anarchy in SA The map below shows a general picture of some of the worst-affected areas in SA BL PREMIUM

Various communities were still cleaning their streets and shopping centres on Tuesday, following almost a week of continuous unrest and violence in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

More than 215 people lost their lives and more than 2,550 were arrested during the disorder that unfolded in the country’s two most populous provinces. The damage is estimated to stretch into the billions and includes 161 malls and shopping centres with extensive damage, eight factories and 161 liquor outlets and distributors. According to the Banking Association SA (Basa) 1,400 ATMS and 300 bank branches and post offices were also attacked...