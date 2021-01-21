News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Lindiwe Zulu

21 January 2021 - 05:00
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni. PICTURE: REUTERS
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni. PICTURE: REUTERS

A good week

A good week for President Yoweri Museveni — less so for Uganda, now stuck in his vice-like grip for five more years. Not that anyone is surprised Museveni won a sixth presidential term. It’s hard to lose when you’ve put the kibosh on campaigning in opposition strongholds, shut down the internet, wielded the security apparatus like a blunt instrument, and held your political rival hostage. But this is the man who, on ascending to office in 1986, said: "The problem of Africa … is not the people, but leaders who overstay in power." Well, quite.

Lindiwe Zulu. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL/Freddy Mavunda
Lindiwe Zulu. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL/Freddy Mavunda

A bad week

The minister, the megaphone and megalomania: a cautionary tale. A photo-op turned into a PR disaster for Lindiwe Zulu last week. Ever a person of the people, the social development minister, from the comfort of a police Nyala, used a loudhailer to exhort elderly and disabled social grant applicants to maintain social distancing. When that failed, the police let rip with a water cannon. That there was such a lengthy queue in the first place was due to bungling by Zulu’s department. To then tell critics to "grow up" is simply hubris of the worst kind.

WASHINGTON POST: Yoweri Museveni’s re-election a mockery of democracy

The Ugandan president would not allow US and EU election observers to work and blocked internet access
Opinion
2 days ago

ROB ROSE: Zulu’s ‘Marie Antoinette moment’ lays bare ANC’s heart of stone

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu’s jaw-dropping water cannon shenanigans may well prove to be the defining image of SA’s lockdown
Opinion
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
ENTREPRENEUR: Theo Baloyi, founder of Bathu Shoes
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
2.
PODCAST: Tough love and real science for Ramaphosa
News & Fox
3.
Efora Energy: show us the money
News & Fox
4.
PROFILE: Craig Foster, the human star of ...
News & Fox
5.
A bad week for Mogoeng Mogoeng
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

Related Articles

Bobi Wine under house arrest after challenging Uganda poll results

World / Africa

EDITORIAL: Democracy takes a beating in Africa

Opinion / Editorials

US ambassador is meddling in politics, Uganda says

World / Africa

EDITORIAL: SA will need to show Joe Biden it is serious about democracy

Opinion / Editorials

Yoweri Museveni declared winner of Uganda’s presidential poll, rival alleges ...

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.