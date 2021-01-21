A bad week for Lindiwe Zulu

A good week

A good week for President Yoweri Museveni — less so for Uganda, now stuck in his vice-like grip for five more years. Not that anyone is surprised Museveni won a sixth presidential term. It’s hard to lose when you’ve put the kibosh on campaigning in opposition strongholds, shut down the internet, wielded the security apparatus like a blunt instrument, and held your political rival hostage. But this is the man who, on ascending to office in 1986, said: "The problem of Africa … is not the people, but leaders who overstay in power." Well, quite.