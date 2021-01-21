A bad week for Lindiwe Zulu
A good week
A good week for President Yoweri Museveni — less so for Uganda, now stuck in his vice-like grip for five more years. Not that anyone is surprised Museveni won a sixth presidential term. It’s hard to lose when you’ve put the kibosh on campaigning in opposition strongholds, shut down the internet, wielded the security apparatus like a blunt instrument, and held your political rival hostage. But this is the man who, on ascending to office in 1986, said: "The problem of Africa … is not the people, but leaders who overstay in power." Well, quite.
A bad week
The minister, the megaphone and megalomania: a cautionary tale. A photo-op turned into a PR disaster for Lindiwe Zulu last week. Ever a person of the people, the social development minister, from the comfort of a police Nyala, used a loudhailer to exhort elderly and disabled social grant applicants to maintain social distancing. When that failed, the police let rip with a water cannon. That there was such a lengthy queue in the first place was due to bungling by Zulu’s department. To then tell critics to "grow up" is simply hubris of the worst kind.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.