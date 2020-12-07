LETTER: Chief justice’s mumbo jumbo

Jonathan Schrire’s letter exposes the hypocrisy and cowardice of chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on the subject of classifying incitement as a crime (“English as she should not be spoke”, December 3).

The dictionary meaning of the word incitement is the action of provoking unlawful behaviour or urging someone to behave unlawfully. Based on this definition the chief justice would only have to ask two questions to determine the guilt of the accused. Was there provocation, and if there was, was the provocation to do something illegal or unlawful?

Every lawyer or judge should at the very least be able to tell the difference between lawful and unlawful behaviour, and between something that is legal and illegal. Incitement leads to atrocities, which is why it is illegal.

On the question of provocation, the chief justice would have been able to determine this after having applied his mind, had he so wished, by asking the question is there “good reason or strong justification” based on the evidence?

All this mumbo jumbo about “offensification of incitement ... and “egregious encroachment into the free expression terrain” is not a question of language but a smokescreen to hide the fact that the chief justice has not done the job he is paid to do, which is to protect all of the citizens of this country from the threat of violence and lawlessness.

In reality, this is what is “egregious”, not the “encroachment into the free expression terrain”.

Madhan Naran

Lenasia

