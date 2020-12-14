Opinion

CARTOON: Mogoeng, conspiracy theory superspreader

14 December 2020 - 05:05 brandan reynolds
Monday, December 14 2020
Monday, December 14 2020

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng dismisses concerns over vaccine prayer dispute

Mogoeng defends prayer opposing vaccines that ‘carry the mark of the beast’
National
13 hours ago

Rights group says it objects to Mogoeng Mogoeng’s politics, not his religion

Africa4Palestine says the chief justice is wrong to characterise its JSC complaint as anti-Christian
National
4 months ago

Public has a right to know judges’ strong views, says Mogoeng

The chief justice, a devout Christian, says judges should make their views transparent rather than have hidden ‘agendas’ disguised as ’impartiality’
National
4 months ago

Committee to probe complaint against the chief justice

The judicial conduct committee is to review Mogoeng Mogoeng’s comments on Israel after a complaint by Africa4Palestine
National
5 months ago

Did Mogoeng Mogoeng’s comments breach judicial code?

The chief justice’s statements display his commitment to the impartial resolution of the Israel/Palestine conflict, writes Mark Oppenheimer
Opinion
5 months ago
Friday, December 11 2020
Friday, December 11 2020

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Fingers crossed but it’s not ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Delta hushes up forensic report into ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
STUART THEOBALD: ANC fails to use evidence in ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
African tech companies are having a good year
Opinion
5.
LA TIMES: Breaking up Facebook is not the solution
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.