A bad week for Gareth Cliff

A bad week

Is radio personality and former Idols judge Gareth Cliff threatening a revolution? This week, he published an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa in which he fumed about the lockdown, warning that "there are more of us than there are police officers and soldiers, so if you piss enough people off, things get very hairy".

It led to a volley of abuse from those who claimed he was speaking "from the bosom of white privilege". We get the frustration with the lockdown, but anarchy is hardly the solution.