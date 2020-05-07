A bad week for Gareth Cliff
Is radio personality and former Idols judge Gareth Cliff threatening a revolution?
A good week
Is New Zealand’s prime minister the most effective leader on the planet? That’s a question posed by The Atlantic, even before the 37-year-old Jacinda Ardern told the world that her country had beaten the coronavirus. It recorded its second day with no new infections this week. Sure, New Zealand has a population of just 5-million and is a collection of islands at the very bottom of the Pacific. But Ardern’s real win was early, decisive action. This pandemic will be a test of political leadership, and she is coming out on top.
A bad week
Is radio personality and former Idols judge Gareth Cliff threatening a revolution? This week, he published an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa in which he fumed about the lockdown, warning that "there are more of us than there are police officers and soldiers, so if you piss enough people off, things get very hairy".
It led to a volley of abuse from those who claimed he was speaking "from the bosom of white privilege". We get the frustration with the lockdown, but anarchy is hardly the solution.