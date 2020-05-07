News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Gareth Cliff

Is radio personality and former Idols judge Gareth Cliff threatening a revolution?

07 May 2020 - 05:00
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. REUTERS/DAVID GRAY/FILE PHOT
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. REUTERS/DAVID GRAY/FILE PHOT

A good week

Is New Zealand’s prime minister the most effective leader on the planet? That’s a question posed by The Atlantic, even before the 37-year-old Jacinda Ardern told the world that her country had beaten the coronavirus. It recorded its second day with no new infections this week. Sure, New Zealand has a population of just 5-million and is a collection of islands at the very bottom of the Pacific. But Ardern’s real win was early, decisive action. This pandemic will be a test of political leadership, and she is coming out on top.

Gareth Cliff. Picture: PEGGY NKOMO/The Times
Gareth Cliff. Picture: PEGGY NKOMO/The Times

A bad week

Is radio personality and former Idols judge Gareth Cliff threatening a revolution? This week, he published an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa in which he fumed about the lockdown, warning that "there are more of us than there are police officers and soldiers, so if you piss enough people off, things get very hairy".

It led to a volley of abuse from those who claimed he was speaking "from the bosom of white privilege". We get the frustration with the lockdown, but anarchy is hardly the solution.

JUSTICE MALALA: Four wartime lessons for Ramaphosa

If the world really is in a ‘war’ against Covid-19, then South Africans should prepare for a very long period of suffering ahead. Wars are terrible ...
Opinion
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Lockdown day 40: Pictures of the day
News & Fox
2.
Lockdown day 40: Latest Covid-19 numbers
News & Fox / Numbers
3.
Lockdown day 41: Latest Covid-19 numbers
News & Fox / Numbers
4.
Read the full May 7 edition of Financial Mail
News & Fox
5.
Restaurant industry on its knees
News & Fox

Related Articles

Experts fear global coronavirus cases are underreported

World

NICOLE FRITZ: A defensive China and an attacking US erode global governance

Opinion / Columnists

Lockdowns are being eased in some countries but UK is not yet ready

World / Europe

New Zealand to ease lockdown after making inroads against Covid-19

World / Asia

Pandemic hampers disaster-relief efforts for Pacific islands

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.