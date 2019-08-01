A bad week for Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini
A good week
A good (three) weeks for Egan Bernal, winner of the Tour de France, cycling’s premier race. He is the first Colombian and at 22 years and 196 days the youngest rider since World War 2 to do so. He is also the fourth-youngest winner in the history of the event. The race was this year buffeted by weather extremes and mysterious dropouts. This brilliant young rider, backed by the machine that is Team Ineos, blew away the competition by biding his time and unleashing his legs on climbs so tough they are beyond category.
A bad week
Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini’s trip to London to mark the 140th anniversary of his forebears’ victory over the British at Isandlwana was soured somewhat by a land reform report. A presidential panel recommends the Ingonyama Trust, which in the king’s name owns 29.7% (29-million hectares) of land in KwaZulu-Natal, be dissolved and the act governing it be reviewed or scrapped. Zwelithini is incensed. The trust was formed before SA’s first democratic elections in 1994 to ensure the IFP took part in the polls.