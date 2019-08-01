A bad week for Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini

A good week

A good (three) weeks for Egan Bernal, winner of the Tour de France, cycling’s premier race. He is the first Colombian and at 22 years and 196 days the youngest rider since World War 2 to do so. He is also the fourth-youngest winner in the history of the event. The race was this year buffeted by weather extremes and mysterious dropouts. This brilliant young rider, backed by the machine that is Team Ineos, blew away the competition by biding his time and unleashing his legs on climbs so tough they are beyond category.