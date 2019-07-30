INGONYAMA TRUST
Royal family slams land report as anti-Zulu
The recommendation that the Ingonyama Trust be dissolved is a political hot potato for President Cyril Ramaphosa
30 July 2019 - 05:10
The Zulu royal family, which controls vast tracts of land in KwaZulu-Natal via the Ingonyama Trust, slammed a presidential expert advisory panel’s report on land reform, saying it was nothing but a kangaroo court with an axe to grind against the Zulus.
On Sunday the panel, appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2018, issued a 600-page report recommending that, among other things, the trust be dissolved and the legislation governing it be repealed or reviewed.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.