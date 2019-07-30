National INGONYAMA TRUST Royal family slams land report as anti-Zulu The recommendation that the Ingonyama Trust be dissolved is a political hot potato for President Cyril Ramaphosa BL PREMIUM

The Zulu royal family, which controls vast tracts of land in KwaZulu-Natal via the Ingonyama Trust, slammed a presidential expert advisory panel’s report on land reform, saying it was nothing but a kangaroo court with an axe to grind against the Zulus.

On Sunday the panel, appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2018, issued a 600-page report recommending that, among other things, the trust be dissolved and the legislation governing it be repealed or reviewed.