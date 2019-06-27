A bad week for Otis Gibson
Proteas coach failed to teach SA’s bowlers, to help the batsmen and to inspire the team
A good week for
Mkhuleko Hlengwa, a rising star of the IFP, landed the job of chair of parliament’s key standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) — a post traditionally held by an opposition party member. He has served on Scopa since becoming an MP (at the age of 25 in 2012), and has big shoes to fill in replacing Themba Godi of the African People’s Convention, which failed to win a seat in the May 8 election. Hlengwa says he will enforce public finance management rules and prosecute transgressors. Good instincts.
A bad week for
Ottis Gibson, hired amid much fanfare — and probably with a lot of money — by Cricket SA, was given one mission: to win the World Cup. The former West Indies fast bowler from Barbados was, after all, familiar with English wickets and playing conditions, having been assistant coach to the England team. But Gibson failed in every respect: to teach SA’s bowlers, to help the batsmen and to inspire the team. They are now out of the running, with their tails between their legs. Talk about a hired gun that failed to fire.