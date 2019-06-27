A bad week for Otis Gibson

A bad week for

Ottis Gibson, hired amid much fanfare — and probably with a lot of money — by Cricket SA, was given one mission: to win the World Cup. The former West Indies fast bowler from Barbados was, after all, familiar with English wickets and playing conditions, having been assistant coach to the England team. But Gibson failed in every respect: to teach SA’s bowlers, to help the batsmen and to inspire the team. They are now out of the running, with their tails between their legs. Talk about a hired gun that failed to fire.