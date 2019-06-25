Heads will roll‚ warns Cricket SA’s Chris Nenzani
Proteas coach Ottis Gibson and key members of the management team are near the end of their contracts
Cricket SA president Chris Nenzani fired a warning shot at the Proteas on Tuesday and said heads would roll after the team’s “shocking failure” at the Cricket World Cup in England and Wales.
SA surrendered any hopes of reaching the tournament’s semifinals with two games still to be played after their 49-run defeat to Pakistan on Sunday.
Nenzani did not mince his words and said the team’s poor performances at the tournament would be high on the agenda when the Cricket SA board meets on July 20.
“What is the best way of putting it‚ it is a shocking failure‚” Nenzani said on Tuesday.
“We selected the best team available. We chose the players we believed were the best in the country to represent the nation at the World Cup. We really believed the team we selected would go out there and compete.”
The South Africans are languishing second from the bottom on the standings with only one win from seven matches. One of those seven matches was a no-result as it was rained out.
Coach Ottis Gibson and other key members of the management team are approaching the end of their contracts in September, and Nenzani said this would be another item on the agenda.
“The tournament is still on at the moment and this is not the time to talk about the coach’s contract. But we are waiting for it to finish and we will make an assessment then‚” he explained.
The Proteas have managed to score more than 300 runs only once in seven matches (in the defeat to Bangladesh) and they have not been able to bowl out the opposition.
Their only win came against tournament whipping boys Afghanistan. Afghanistan remains at the foot of the table and they have lost all their seven matches.
Nenzani said that while changes are inevitable‚ they would be rational during their deliberations for the benefit of the sport in the country.
“We are not going to be irresponsible or irrational in our deliberations during the assessment but we are going to take decisions for the best of the sport in our country. Definitely‚ there are going to be changes in the set-up.”