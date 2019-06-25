Heads will roll‚ warns Cricket SA’s Chris Nenzani

Cricket SA president Chris Nenzani fired a warning shot at the Proteas on Tuesday and said heads would roll after the team’s “shocking failure” at the Cricket World Cup in England and Wales.

SA surrendered any hopes of reaching the tournament’s semifinals with two games still to be played after their 49-run defeat to Pakistan on Sunday.

Nenzani did not mince his words and said the team’s poor performances at the tournament would be high on the agenda when the Cricket SA board meets on July 20.

“What is the best way of putting it‚ it is a shocking failure‚” Nenzani said on Tuesday.

“We selected the best team available. We chose the players we believed were the best in the country to represent the nation at the World Cup. We really believed the team we selected would go out there and compete.”

The South Africans are languishing second from the bottom on the standings with only one win from seven matches. One of those seven matches was a no-result as it was rained out.