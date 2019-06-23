Gutless SA crash out of running for World Cup semis

London — Aluta does not continua. And a good thing, too. On the strength of their performance against Pakistan at Lord’s on Sunday, SA do not deserve to be anywhere near the World Cup semifinals.

They lost by 49 runs to snuff out the already slim chance they had of qualifying for the knockouts.

Pakistan won the toss and piled up 308/7 against SA’s insipid bowling.

But whatever the bowlers could do, the batters could do worse — they dwindled to 259/9 in reply.

It was not so much that they lost, and not even that they lost for the fifth time in seven games in this tournament. Defeat happens, and often without injuries to honour.

But SA were gutless on Sunday, and that will hurt them and their supporters like little else can. More than any of us, they let themselves down.

Their bowlers, save for Imran Tahir, were mere husks of the respected figures they used to be not long ago.

Their batters were worse, failing to take significant advantage of Pakistan making a hash of six catches — six! — to fall so far short of a competitive showing that the game was decided long before it ended.

Do not be fooled by the mediocrity of the scorecard: this funeral of an innings was abjectly funereal.

Not so that of the Pakistanis, who rattled through their batting gears at an impressive rate.

Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq shared 81 off 91 for the first wicket. Then Babar Azam and Haris Sohail put on the same number of runs for the fourth — but from 23 fewer deliveries. Things got noisier still when Haris and Imad Wasim added 71 off 40 for the fifth.

Barbar’s 80-ball 69 endured into the 42nd over and Haris took his 89 — which flew off 59 — all the way to the penultimate delivery of the innings.

SA fought back in patches — the first 50 took 44 balls and the second precisely twice as many.

But the tide of the innings never turned, and all that remained to be seen as it entered its final stages was how far past 300 Pakistan were able to forge.

SA’s seamers looked particularly flat. Kagiso Rabada went wicketless for 65, and Lungi Ngidi was not much sharper in conceding 64 — but at least he took three wickets.