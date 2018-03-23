News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

Good week for Clarence Munyai, bad week for Donald Trump

23 March 2018 - 12:40

Joburg sprinter Clarence Munyai’s stock is looking up after he set a new SA 200m record of 19.69 seconds at the Athletics SA senior and combined events track and field championships in Pretoria. He broke the 19.84 local record set last year by Wayde van Niekerk, placing him 10th on the world all-time list for the event. He was a mere 0.01 seconds slower than African record-holder Frankie Fredericks’s 19.68 seconds, and would have won silver at the 2009 Berlin world championships, where Usain Bolt set the current 19.19 record.

Amid instability in the White House, Donald Trump fired FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe. Many fear it’s a prelude to dumping special prosecutor Robert Mueller, whose probe into alleged pre-election collusion between the Trump camp and Moscow is driving the Orange One batty. Top Republicans warn it would push the US over a cliff if he tries to axe Mueller. There’s a row over his campaign’s misuse of Facebook data — while the president fights off porn star Stormy Daniels’s claim that she had an affair with him.

Lead attorney quits the Trump legal team over Russia investigation

John Dowd quit days after Trump attacked special counsel Robert Mueller with the White House legal team reportedly split over how much to co-operate ...
18 hours ago

