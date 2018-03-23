Good week for Clarence Munyai, bad week for Donald Trump

Amid instability in the White House, Donald Trump fired FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe. Many fear it’s a prelude to dumping special prosecutor Robert Mueller, whose probe into alleged pre-election collusion between the Trump camp and Moscow is driving the Orange One batty. Top Republicans warn it would push the US over a cliff if he tries to axe Mueller. There’s a row over his campaign’s misuse of Facebook data — while the president fights off porn star Stormy Daniels’s claim that she had an affair with him.