Trump’s security team takes a step to the right as John Bolton replaces HR McMaster

Washington — President Donald Trump is replacing White House national security adviser HR McMaster with John Bolton, a former US Ambassador to the United Nations famed for his hawkish views, in the latest shakeup of his administration.

"I am pleased to announce that, effective 4/9/18, @AmbJohnBolton will be my new National Security Advisor," Trump said in a tweet. "I am very thankful for the service of General H.R. McMaster who has done an outstanding job & will always remain my friend. There will be an official contact handover on 4/9."

Trump is reshaping much of his national security team, ahead of planned talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in the coming weeks and as he faces a key decision in May on whether to maintain the Iran nuclear deal.

Trump fired Rex Tillerson as secretary of state on March 13, saying the two had disagreed over Iran and other matters of foreign policy.

Bolton brings a far more interventionist view into Trump’s inner circle. He is best known for his ardent support of the 2003 US invasion of Iraq and has since served as a Fox News contributor and senior fellow at the conservative-leaning American Enterprise Institute.

He has also been a frequent behind-the-scenes visitor to Trump in the Oval Office and had campaigned openly to replace McMaster in recent weeks.

He has advocated for a harder line on Iran as well as North Korea.

In a February op-ed in the Wall Street Journal, Bolton laid out the legal case for a pre-emptive strike against North Korea, calling such a move "perfectly legitimate".

"One way to avoid pre-emptive military force is to bring the regime down — frankly it’s something that China should help us with," Bolton said on Fox News on March 11.

In the same segment, he recalled a joke he is fond of telling: "How can you tell when the North Koreans are lying? When their lips are moving."

Bolton downplayed the significance of his past public statements in an interview with Fox News shortly after the appointment was announced, saying he would defer to the president’s judgment.

"I’ve never been shy about what my views are," Bolton said. But that "now is behind me, at least effective April 9, and the important thing is what the president says and what advice I give him".

A step to the right

Bolton’s appointment marks another step to the right as Trump swaps out foreign policy moderates.

Tillerson, who like McMaster had defended the Iran nuclear deal and counselled diplomacy with North Korea, was fired on March 13.

Central Intelligence Agency director Mike Pompeo, who has pushed for a much harder stance against the two countries, is set to replace him.

The move installs Trump’s third national security adviser in 14 months.

McMaster joined the administration a year ago after Trump fired his predecessor, Michael Flynn, for lying to the vice-president about contacts with Russia.

An army lieutenant-general, McMaster travelled with Trump to several countries and helped craft the president’s national security approach to North Korea, Afghanistan, Iran and other global hotspots.