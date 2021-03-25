TECH REVIEW: Thule travel accessories — quick, compact, compressed

Thule excels at keeping things organised and at safeguarding electronic equipment. Separate slots provide quick access to a phone, business cards, pens and other bits and bobs via zipped as well as deep pockets. There is a weatherproof compartment to protect electronics from the elements. The bag held my phone, laptop, multiple chargers and plugs, pens, sunglasses, keys, and so forth separately, and they were all easily accessible.

The compression packing cubes come in handy and when not in use fit inside the laptop bag — an efficient combination.

The semi-transparent cubes come in large and small sizes. The large fits a hand luggage bag approved for cabin use perfectly. The cubes open wide; they have a water-repellent and stain-resistant coating and corded handles.

Once items are placed into the cubes (clothes ideally rolled up for fewer creases) the compression zipper eliminates excess air. It compresses from 10cm to 3cm, which makes a noticeable difference in your hand luggage.

The briefcase and laptop bag is quite pricey, at R2,999, but makes sense for frequent travellers.

The compression cubes are R599 for the large and R499 for the small ones.

The large offers better value for money and fits most bags.