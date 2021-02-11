TECH REVIEW: Samsung Serif TV — A work of art from any angle

Samsung Serif TV

Cool factor 5/5

Usability 3½/5

Value for money 3/5

Every year televisions get bigger and the tech better — but visually they are no different to each other.

Samsung has come out with a range of TVs that focus on design, like the Frame — which looks like a picture frame but when switched off displays artwork— and the Serif.

Samsung worked in collaboration with French designer duo Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec to create the Serif TV. It has a "360° all-round design" meant to look good from any angle. It has a thicker frame and the sides look like a capital letter "I".

We have been reviewing the 55 inch Serif, the largest available size in this series, which is a 4K UHD smart TV. It has a bright QLED display with a 3840x2160 resolution, quantum 4K processor, HDR10+ and 40W Dolby Digital Plus sound. It supports Bluetooth audio, NFC to transfer content from a smartphone, mobile mirroring including Apple AirPlay, and a 2.4GHz wireless band support. It does not support 5GHz-only routers.

My review unit was set up in my home by Samsung and because of where I wanted it placed I opted for the four legs to be stowed away. The detachable design makes it versatile and allows you to choose the height and placement if you do not want the legs attached.

It has a removeable embossed back panel that hides all ports, and there are plenty. It includes four HDMI slots, two USB-A ports, digital audio out, AV in and antenna in.

The thick borders have gaps that feed into the legs, which allows the cable to run along the length of the leg for a minimalist, cable-free look if your plug point is on the ground.

It is preloaded with apps like Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video and Apple TV with a host of others to download. The remote has one-touch access to Netflix, Prime Video and its built-in web browser.

Ambient mode scans your surroundings to match when it goes into standby mode, and can display the weather, time or appointments.

The Serif TV delivers crisp visuals with great sound quality and eliminates the need for a standalone media streaming box. It appeals to those who favour interior design over high-spec home cinematic features.

If you prefer aesthetics before the latest specs, the Serif TV is for you.

It is priced at R22,999.