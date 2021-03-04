TECH REVIEW: Asus Zenbook Duo — nifty two-screen tool

Asus Zenbook Duo

Cool factor 5/5

Usability 3/5

Value for money 3/5

The Asus Zenbook Duo is unlike your typical laptop. It sports a secondary screen above the keyboard and has a small trackpad at the bottom, next to the keyboard.

Asus is not new to dual-screen laptops, with other models available. Our review unit, the UX482, features an improved design through its ErgoLift hinges that allow for airflow and a better angle when you type.

The main 14-inch display is full HD, anti-glare and LED backlit. It is brighter than its secondary 12.65-inch matte screen, called the ScreenPad 2.0. Both screens are touch-enabled and support the Asus active stylus.

It can be overwhelming when you switch it on initially and are not familiar with how ScreenPad 2.0 works. I fiddled around and in no time set up a secondary browser to display my social feeds, such as Twitter, while using the main screen for my primary work stuff.

It’s like having a secondary monitor but a smaller one at the bottom, and if you set it up for your preferences, it can be the perfect multitasking tool. It is also space-saving if you don’t have room to connect another monitor at your workstation.

The ScreenPad supports features like Quick Key for access to shortcuts, Handwriting with the stylus provided, a virtual number keypad, and the ability to group apps to open together.

The ZenBook Duo lets you swap around and organise apps to your liking. The keyboard is a decent size; I preferred the compact layout and trackpad, paired with the 14-inch screen, for my daily usage. The ScreenPad sits open at a 7º angle.

Our unit was powered by Intel’s 11th-gen Core i7 processor, 32GB of RAM and 1TB hard drive. It runs on Windows 10. Inside the box is a good-quality sleeve, stylus and base grip with charger.

The laptop has excellent battery life, powered by a USB-C port, which worked with my existing laptop charger, though not optimally.

The Zenbook Duo is a productivity laptop; Asus is targeting content creators with this model.

If you work with two screens but are looking to downsize, this is the model to get as both screens work well.

It’s not cheap; pricing starts at R32,000.