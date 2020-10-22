TECH REVIEW: Chinese smartphone maker launches low-cost handsets

Vivo X50 Pro

Cool factor 4/5

Usability 3/5

Value for money 3/5

The number of Chinese smartphone makers that are entering the SA market is on the rise. Vivo recently launched its flagship X50 and X50 Pro in the country, which comes after it first brought low-cost handsets to SA last December. The timing, soon after Huawei lost access to Google Mobile Services and the Play Store, may have helped its sales.

The high-end X50 Pro that we put to the test has 5G capabilities. But its focus is on professional photography with the unique inclusion of a gimbal for enhanced stabilisation.

The X50 Pro has a 6.56-inch full HD+ Amoled display with an on-screen fingerprint reader, and supports a 90Hz screen refresh rate. It has a matte-like finish that won’t attract fingerprints. Build quality is great.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset, and has 8GB of RAM, 256GB storage and a 4315mAh battery. It supports a 33W fast charge, which is useful if you forget to charge it overnight and need power quickly.

Like most premium smartphones, it has a large camera bump on the back, which houses a quad camera setup: a 48MP main shooter with gimbal, 13MP telephoto portrait lens, 8MP ultra-wide and an 8MP telescope lens that supports 60x hyper zoom.