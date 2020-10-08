TECH REVIEW: Microsoft Surface Pro 7 — versatile but pricey

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Cool factor 5/5

Usability 4½/5

Value for money 3/5

Microsoft has brought its hardware to SA, eight years after its initial release in the US. The Surface is available in a limited range: the Surface Laptop 3 and the Surface Pro 7, a two-in-one device that we’re testing. Accessories include a mouse, stylus, keyboard cover and dongles.

The 12.3-inch Surface Pro 7 tablet is well built, looks good in matte grey and sports the Microsoft logo in a mirror finish. We were supplied with the Surface Pro Type Cover — a magnetic keyboard attachment that transforms the tablet into a laptop, and protects the screen when folded — and the Surface Pen stylus.

The two-in-one device, with the keyboard clipped on, weighs around 1kg, so it’s easy to carry around. It’s slim enough to fit into a regular bag and convenient for travel or working from anywhere.

Despite this being a touch-screen device with an on-screen keyboard, I preferred using the keyboard attachment propped up by its kickstand. Had I been travelling, tablet mode would have sufficed.

Microsoft has become a services company over the years and that helps someone like me who works primarily on macOS. Microsoft’s software makes it easy to switch devices and I was able to pick up where I left off on my Mac because of cloud access.