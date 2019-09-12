Fujifilm X-T3: A contemporary camera in a vintage body

Fujifilm X-T3 camera

Cool factor 5/5

Usability 4/5

Value for money 3/5

Now into its fourth generation, the X-T mirrorless camera range from Fujifilm has been updated to include the X-T3 model.

The mirrorless camera category offers a handy hybrid between point-and-click (at least in size) and digital single-lens reflex-like functionality, with the ability to change lenses. In broad strokes, some tech advancements about 15 years ago allowed manufacturers to remove the mirror — part of camera functionality since about the 1950s — from the camera body. This means smaller camera bodies, and — because a moving part has been removed — less noise and camera shake.

The X-T3 packs a resolution of 26.1MP, as well as an improved sensor and processing engine. Fujifilm says the latter has bolstered the camera’s ability to track moving subjects, boosting auto-focus performance in terms of both speed and accuracy. This is particularly handy for sports photography, or capturing moving objects such as animals.

Also improved is face-detection auto-focus.

Though the FM was not able to test performance improvements against earlier models, the X-T3 is very capable, responding quickly and snapping sharp images. As with all cameras of this kind, though, user experience matters. You will get the most out of it if you learn a bit about light, framing and depth of field.

The camera is sturdy, well-balanced and compact. It is easy enough to reach buttons and dials for adjustments while holding it to your eye, and the grip is great. Like so many other Fujifilm cameras, the design is solidly vintage. In fact, when peering through the viewfinder, it’s easy to forget that this is a contemporary digital camera. But it’s also as smart as we expect digital cameras to be, with a 3-inch touch-screen panel on the back, "film simulation" filters and Bluetooth connectivity to pair the camera to your smartphone.

All the bells and whistles will take a bite out of your wallet, though. The starting price for the X-T3 camera body is R24,000; packaged with the XF 18-55mm f/2.8-4 lens, it will set you back about R30,000.