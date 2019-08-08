Spotify now offers a handful of entertaining podcasts

Podcasts on Spotify

A couple of weeks ago Spotify users would have noticed a significant new addition to their streaming service — a podcasts library. This is described as being "in beta", which Spotify tells the FM means it has "a limited but growing number of creators" on the platform. It promises more news on this in the coming months.

As with its music library, Spotify’s podcasts can be streamed or downloaded for offline listening. Some are exclusive to the platform, but many are now accessible in this additional way.

There are no geographical limits; the library is available worldwide. A premium Spotify subscription costs R59.99 a month.

Here are a handful of entertaining podcasts Spotify now offers:

Financially fat

The Fat Wallet Show has found a new home on the service. This popular local podcast is a product of Just One Lap, a financial educator created by market commentator Simon Brown. The podcast is a weekly affair, hosted by Kristia van Heerden, covering debt, investment, retirement planning and financial freedom.

It’s been running for a few years — at the time of writing it had just published episode 157 — and has gained a solid following. It has spurred the Fat Wallet Community, an active Facebook group.

This writer is a fan of the show’s straight talking and utter independence of products and brands, as well as its tone of personal empowerment.

Fierce 500

Spotify recently acquired The 500 With Josh Adam Meyers, a music show that chronicles, one by one, Rolling Stone magazine’s 500 "greatest albums of all time".

RedHanded

True crime is a fiercely competitive (or perhaps very crowded?) category. The show that arguably launched true crime into the mainstream was Serial, from This American Life, which followed a single story about a crime and, possibly, a miscarriage of justice, in a deeply compelling way.

Serial is not on Spotify now, but a solid alternative is RedHanded, hosted by two charming Brits.

It’s a standout among a sea of US shows in the genre.

Yes, these episodes are macabre and sometimes gory, covering notorious cases — such as those of Fred and Rose West and Oscar Pistorius — and lesser-known ones. You’re either a genre fan or not, but the show is undeniably well researched, and never tips into gore for the sake of it.

SA crime

Fans of the true crime genre might also want to check out True Crime South Africa, a brand-new show, just five episodes old.

TalkCentral

TechCentral’s podcast TalkCentral is a technology-focused show locally produced and hosted by journalist Duncan McLeod.

It consists mostly of interviews with local players from the tech industry but also deals with issues of connectivity, gaming and related matters.