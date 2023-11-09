PROFILE
The decline of sports development
Brad Bing, the pioneer of grassroots games, worries about the future as getting access to up-and-coming achievers becomes difficult
09 November 2023 - 05:00
Brad Bing doesn’t shout about all the stars he’s “discovered”, but there are more than a few champions whose interest in sport was first piqued at a Sporting Chance clinic.
The Sporting Chance Foundation, Bing’s creation, operates at the grassroots of sport. It began with an idea more than 30 years ago, when he put his passion into practice and gave many children a healthy outlet for their holiday energy in cricket clinics. Bing, a scion of a famous Western Province cricket family and once no average player himself, began with the sport he loved, but it soon expanded to other codes...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.