These Boks are the greatest yet
Siya Kolisi and his never-say-die charges have shown what can be achieved when South Africans from different races and cultures work together to achieve a common goal
02 November 2023 - 05:00
South Africa fought tooth and nail for their fairy-tale ending in the Rugby World Cup final against arch-rivals New Zealand on Saturday. Despite a late rally by the All Blacks, the Springboks held on to claim a 12-11 win, and ultimately a second successive World Cup title.
Come what may over the next few years, Siya Kolisi’s charges will be remembered as the greatest Bok side in history — and together with the All Blacks team of 2015, one of the most decorated Test teams...
