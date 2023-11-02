THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: Lessons from human chess
Rugby is a wonderful example of the importance of strategy in sport, life and stock markets. And this year’s champions can teach us all a little about the key elements of success: humility, diversity and luck
I’m writing this the morning after the game. Though my head should be thumping, I fell ill on the day of the final and had to take it easy. That’s perhaps not a bad thing, as I could just soak in all the feels on social media as I saw a country unite. I watched the game in exactly the way I wanted to: with people I love.
Of course, there were the online naysayers who couldn't resist inserting themselves into a happy moment with a dose of reality about our country. Those worries are valid, but the pandemic taught us that we need to celebrate every opportunity as though it might be our last. The realities can come later. ..
