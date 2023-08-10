WOMEN’S WORLD CUP
How Banyana Banyan reached new heights
No-one would have dared dream before the World Cup that the fairytale would last that long
10 August 2023 - 05:00
One of the joys of sport is watching your team gain confidence. Such gains can be slow and cumulative, taking years, but sometimes they’re part of a hot streak, needing a string of only four or five matches.
In football, the rising barometer of confidence can happen over a whirlwind 90 minutes. A patchy first half is redeemed by a shot that hits the post, or a narrow miss. Added to a stern halftime pep talk, confidence leaps into the second-half frame...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.