News & Fox / Trending

Tickets that soar higher than a netball star

Children were charged R500 to attend the World Cup — an own goal for a tournament that could have inspired the next generation

10 August 2023 - 05:00 PAUL ASH
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Inspiration: Proteas captain Bongiwe Msomi with fans during the Netball World Cup. Picture: Gallo Images/Shaun Roy
Inspiration: Proteas captain Bongiwe Msomi with fans during the Netball World Cup. Picture: Gallo Images/Shaun Roy

It’s difficult to drop the feeling that the Netball World Cup organisers scored an own goal during the tournament that ended in Cape Town at the weekend.

Netball is a Cinderella sport, left at home while rugby, cricket and soccer go to the ball. But it’s a joy to watch — as fast and tactical as basketball, with less theatrics.

In South Africa it’s also a possible path to a better life for young black women growing up in difficult circumstances.

So every possible effort should have been made to get youngsters into the seats at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) where the matches were held.

Instead, even before play started, it was clear that once more sport was going to lose out to, well, money.

At R500 for the cheapest children’s tickets (R700 for adults), the chance was lost to inspire  a nation of young hopefuls with dreams of emulating Proteas captain Bongiwe Msomi

At R500 for the cheapest children’s tickets (R700 for adults), the chance was lost to inspire a nation of young hopefuls with dreams of emulating Proteas captain Bongiwe Msomi. 

It was possible to watch the tournament for free from the fan park — if you could get there.

Rugby fans can pick up a ticket to watch the Stormers at Cape Town Stadium for as little as R80 — but Netball South Africa CEO Blanche de la Guerre said it was unfair to compare prices for a 60,000-seat stadium with those for the two 6,000-seat CTICC venues. (Small as the venues were, many games were played in front of scores of empty seats.)

De la Guerre noted that tickets were for two matches a day. So, R250 each, then, and still as out of reach for most South Africans as a ride on one of Elon Musk’s rockets, though the netball would probably be more fun. 

Meanwhile the city said it hoped to earn R68m from the tournament. Something is out of whack. Ref!

Australia down England to win Netball World Cup

The team from Down Under dominate in three quarters for a deserved 61-45 win to be  crowned champions
Sport
3 days ago

A bridge too far for Netball Proteas

SA worked hard to beat Uganda by two points, but it was not enough to reach the target they were set
Sport
6 days ago

Sea of blue will help carry the Stormers and the URC

The team have ridden a tidal wave of support to a second consecutive home final
Sport
2 months ago

Kiwi coach Taurua unnerved by Proteas counterpart Plummer

SA and New Zealand meet in group G clash on Wednesday
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
PROFILE: Pofadder’s queen of copper Shirley Hayes
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
2.
Tickets that soar higher than a netball star
News & Fox / Trending
3.
How to bring a city to its knees
News & Fox
4.
HOT PROPERTY: A penthouse in the V&A Waterfront ...
News & Fox / Hot Property
5.
A good week for Desiree Ellis
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.