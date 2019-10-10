ENTREPRENEUR: Brendan Mullen, co-founder of Secha Capital

Making an impact is all that Duke MBA graduate Brendan Mullen wanted to do for the rest of his life after interacting early on in his career with a community of people who had a vision to transform Africa.

When he left the US for SA seven years ago, he met his partner, Nombuso Nkambule, and colleague-turned-friend, Rushil Vallabh. Mullen knew then that he’d found his match in two individuals who were just as destined to make an impact.

Impact investing has become a buzzword among investors. Every retirement industry conference, every asset management gathering now has a session dedicated to the subject.

In October last year, government unveiled SA’s own task force for impact investing led by former Public Investment Corp CEO Elias Masilela, a vocal proponent of inclusive growth.

Mullen, Nkambule and Vallabh have been in the business of impact investing for two years. They established Secha Capital in 2017, a venture capital and private equity boutique that’s invested in dry hair, shoe manufacturing and biltong businesses, to name a few.

While many venture capitalists, especially those using the section 12J tax incentive, invest in local businesses, it’s how Secha Capital is going about it that encouraged international wealth and asset manager Caleo Capital to back the venture.

"What we strive for is to have enough dots to make a line in the companies we invest in. To see that jobs are being created and that momentum is increasing," says Mullen.