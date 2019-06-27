ENTREPRENEURS: Soweto-born photographers on a mission to change perceptions

And in just eight years, the group has gone from being influencers for global brands such as Diesel to building the fashion brand as one of their own accounts.

"Brands started approaching us and asking us to be the face of their brands with our aesthetic," says Mpantsha.

"At that time we were employees in the industry.

"We would tell clients they could not ask for our aesthetic and then hire someone else to shoot what we created."

Mpantsha says they realised they need to combine their creative flair with a business imperative.

Isady was born from a chance to be the directors as well as the faces of a DStv campaign in 2013.

Since then, it has produced content for organisations including SA Tourism, Jeep and the department of arts & culture. The latter commissioned Isady to travel around the country to capture snapshots which eventually became part of an exhibition on royal households in SA, called Kings and Queens.

"For Kings and Queens we captured landmarks which people never get to see and introduced them to our audience," says Mashigo.

"The importance of that project was also to remind people about the beauty and culture that was wiped out by apartheid."