News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: The moon is losing its shine

A new study estimates that its circumference has decreased by 45m over the past few hundred million years

22 February 2024 - 04:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: Unsplash/Ganapathy Kumar
Picture: Unsplash/Ganapathy Kumar

1. Cape of Crime

Cape Town is famous for beaches, food, wine, the mountain (of course) — and crime. The latest police statistics show the CBD is the worst place for violent crime in South Africa: 3,769 incidents between October and December — a 22.1% rise from the same period in 2022. Five districts — Mfuleni, Gugulethu, Nyanga, Khayelitsha and Delft — have the highest murder rates, except for Inanda in eThekwini.

2. Waning moon

The moon is shrinking, according to a report in the Planetary Science Journal. A new study estimates that its circumference has decreased by 45m over the past few hundred million years due to its molten iron core cooling and contracting. The scientists who wrote the article say that may complicate future efforts to build a lunar base.

3. Plastic pitch

In the home of African football champions Ivory Coast, the favourite footwear isn’t the latest boots, but plastic sandals. The New York Times reports that the plastic shoes, long derided as the sneaker of the poor, are worn by the players on dusty pitches. The sandals, known as lêkê (pronounced like lekker), are popular in the West African nation for their style and pragmatism. Even Gucci is now making them.

ALSO READ:

DINNER PARTY INTEL: A shady idea to cool down the planet

Scientists and astronomers are planning to build a sunshade covering an area the size of Argentina and launch it into space to reduce Earth’s ...
News & Fox
1 week ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: From Cape to Kruger

FlySafair will introduce a route between Cape Town and the Kruger National Park in April, connecting two of South Africa’s biggest tourist attractions
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Beverly Hills braces for the hoi polloi

A US judge has halted all home renovations in super-wealthy Beverly Hills until more affordable housing is developed
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Budget 2024: Treasury taps reserve to deal with ...
News & Fox
2.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: The moon is losing its shine
News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel
3.
SAAF has few aircraft and is running short of crew
News & Fox
4.
The dark side of Stellenbosch University
News & Fox / Trending
5.
PODCAST: Why the ANC might be happy polling 40% — ...
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.