A bid for Grindrod Shipping has been slated as disgracefully low — but if Remgro’s bailed already, should investors follow suit?
The recent AGMs of both investment groups were testy affairs; if only they had more cash to play with
Trump’s Twitter replica, Truth Social, has lost about $6m in its first six months
The fly-by-night developers with grandiose plans to build multimillion-rand penthouses have come and gone, but affordable work, live and play precincts are thriving in downtown Joburg
After apparently turning a corner in Sydney, the Boks need to be aware of a speed bump ahead in Buenos Aires
1. Trump’s ‘Truth’ bombs
Donald Trump’s Twitter replica, Truth Social, has lost about $6m in its first six months and is said to be locked in a dispute over missed payments with the online company that hosts it. Shares in Digital World Acquisition, the company that planned to take Truth Social public, has dropped nearly 75% since its high in March. It says it might be forced to liquidate.
2. Holed out
“The Man of the Hole”, said to have been the last member of an indigenous Amazon tribe deep in Brazil’s rainforests, has been found dead in a hammock, covered in feathers. With him has died an entire culture, according to reports. It is the first recorded disappearance of such a tribe in Brazil’s history.
3. No closing time
Germany’s Oktoberfest will go ahead next month for the first time since the start of the pandemic despite concerns that it could turn into a Covid superspreader or be a waste of costly gas and electricity. Before the pandemic about 6-million people a year descended on Munich to knock back litres of beer and dress up in folk costumes.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: The truth hurts for Donald Trump
Trump’s Twitter replica, Truth Social, has lost about $6m in its first six months
