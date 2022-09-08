×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: The truth hurts for Donald Trump

Trump’s Twitter replica, Truth Social, has lost about $6m in its first six months

08 September 2022 - 05:00
Picture: REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Picture: REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

1. Trump’s ‘Truth’ bombs

Donald Trump’s Twitter replica, Truth Social, has lost about $6m in its first six months and is said to be locked in a dispute over missed payments with the online company that hosts it. Shares in Digital World Acquisition, the company that planned to take Truth Social public, has dropped nearly 75% since its high in March. It says it might be forced to liquidate.

2. Holed out

“The Man of the Hole”, said to have been the last member of an indigenous Amazon tribe deep in Brazil’s rainforests, has been found dead in a hammock, covered in feathers. With him has died an entire culture, according to reports. It is the first recorded disappearance of such a tribe in Brazil’s history.

3. No closing time

Germany’s Oktoberfest will go ahead next month for the first time since the start of the pandemic despite concerns that it could turn into a Covid superspreader or be a waste of costly gas and electricity. Before the pandemic about 6-million people a year descended on Munich to knock back litres of beer and dress up in folk costumes.

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Tourists turn into rhino killers in Botswana

‘Extreme weather’ gets two Hungarian meteorologists sacked
News & Fox
1 week ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: A clueless batter?

How does Joe Root, English cricket’s leading batsman, prepare before going out into the middle?
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Fighting fire with fire

Schools in North Carolina are to keep assault rifles handy in case of an attack
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
WATCH: Where SA’s specialist doctors go when ...
News & Fox
2.
PODCAST: SA agriculture exports up 5% in the ...
News & Fox
3.
The illegal cash cow draining specialist care at ...
News & Fox
4.
TECH REVIEW: Truphone eSIM — a must for travellers
News & Fox / Gimme
5.
A bad week for Mamodupi Mohlala
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.