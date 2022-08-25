DINNER PARTY INTEL: A clueless batter?

The restaurant chain’s sales are back at pre-Covid levels, while a tasty cash pile seems to give the group plenty of options
A possible SA law could force Google and Facebook to pay news outlets for their content — something Australia has already imposed
How does Joe Root, English cricket’s leading batsman, prepare before going out into the middle?
The National Prosecuting Authority has drawn harsh criticism for dragging its feet on state capture prosecutions. But prosecutions boss Shamila Batohi says things are moving along - even as the NPA ...
This edited extract from ‘Bekker’s Billions’ reveals how the path to success for SA’s most successful media mogul was anything but certain
1. Newlands bids in
The sale of Newlands rugby stadium in Cape Town is almost done. Bids have closed in a sealed auction, but an application to save the venue is being reviewed by Heritage Western Cape. Among those involved in the application are former Springbok captain Wynand Claassen, an architect, who wants it preserved as a “living museum”.
2. A new New Zealand?
A petition is before the New Zealand parliament to call the country Aotearoa, which loosely translates from Maori as the “land of the long white cloud”. Two MPs of the Te Pati Maori political party presented a petition with 70,000 signatures calling for original Maori names to be restored.
3. Root seeks solutions
How does Joe Root, English cricket’s leading batsman, prepare before going out into the middle? He does the crossword in The Times. “It’s always good fun trying to find the answer to that one question to complete it,” he says. Last week at Lord’s against SA he had plenty of time for the puzzle, batting only 27 minutes overall for just 13 runs.
