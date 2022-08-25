×

News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: A clueless batter?

How does Joe Root, English cricket’s leading batsman, prepare before going out into the middle?

25 August 2022 - 05:00
Joe Root. Picture: AAP via REUTERS/DAVE HUNT
Joe Root. Picture: AAP via REUTERS/DAVE HUNT

1. Newlands bids in

The sale of Newlands rugby stadium in Cape Town is almost done. Bids have closed in a sealed auction, but an application to save the venue is being reviewed by Heritage Western Cape. Among those involved in the application are former Springbok captain Wynand Claassen, an architect, who wants it preserved as a “living museum”.

2. A new New Zealand?

A petition is before the New Zealand parliament to call the country Aotearoa, which loosely translates from Maori as the “land of the long white cloud”. Two MPs of the Te Pati Maori political party presented a petition with 70,000 signatures calling for original Maori names to be restored.

3. Root seeks solutions

How does Joe Root, English cricket’s leading batsman, prepare before going out into the middle? He does the crossword in The Times. “It’s always good fun trying to find the answer to that one question to complete it,” he says. Last week at Lord’s against SA he had plenty of time for the puzzle, batting only 27 minutes overall for just 13 runs.

