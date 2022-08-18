SA's conservative and cash-flush banks may ensure decent shareholder returns, even if economic growth disappoints
He and his cronies helped make many people — not just the old ones — wary of the future
FM editor Rob Rose bagged the financial markets award, while FM economics editor Claire Bisseker won the economy category for the third year running
There’s a shake-up in SA’s competition landscape, as Competition Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele is being replaced by Doris Tshepe. But it comes amid rumblings that the watchdog body is interfering ...
A traditional game is played at an institutional venue while down the road a new future beckons
1. Guns at school
Schools in North Carolina are to keep assault rifles handy in case of an attack. School “resource officers” in the southern US state’s Madison county are to be armed with semi-automatic Colt AR-15 rifles, similar to the ones that have been used in recent school shootings.
2. ‘Ghost’ a crime
Being ghosted, the practice of ignoring someone on social media, usually after a date, could be declared a crime in the Philippines. For congress member Arnolfo Teves, “ghosting” is more than bad dating etiquette. He has proposed a bill declaring it an “emotional offence”, punishable by community service.
3. I’m no longer the walrus
Norwegian authorities killed a 589kg walrus named Freya on Sunday. Officials said the walrus had become a threat to humans because people did not keep their distance from her in the water. Freya had spent the past weeks off the coast of Oslo climbing onto boats and lounging on piers. Moving her was “too high risk”, officials said.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Fighting fire with fire
Schools in North Carolina are to keep assault rifles handy in case of an attack
1. Guns at school
Schools in North Carolina are to keep assault rifles handy in case of an attack. School “resource officers” in the southern US state’s Madison county are to be armed with semi-automatic Colt AR-15 rifles, similar to the ones that have been used in recent school shootings.
2. ‘Ghost’ a crime
Being ghosted, the practice of ignoring someone on social media, usually after a date, could be declared a crime in the Philippines. For congress member Arnolfo Teves, “ghosting” is more than bad dating etiquette. He has proposed a bill declaring it an “emotional offence”, punishable by community service.
3. I’m no longer the walrus
Norwegian authorities killed a 589kg walrus named Freya on Sunday. Officials said the walrus had become a threat to humans because people did not keep their distance from her in the water. Freya had spent the past weeks off the coast of Oslo climbing onto boats and lounging on piers. Moving her was “too high risk”, officials said.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Winged aliens worry Kruger Park conservationists
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Freedom fighter stands tall in Trafalgar Square
DINNER PARTY INTEL: A dog’s life in Iran
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.