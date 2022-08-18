×

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Fighting fire with fire

Schools in North Carolina are to keep assault rifles handy in case of an attack

18 August 2022 - 05:00
Guns for sale are seen inside a Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. Picture: REUTERS
1. Guns at school

Schools in North Carolina are to keep assault rifles handy in case of an attack. School “resource officers” in the southern US state’s Madison county are to be armed with semi-automatic Colt AR-15 rifles, similar to the ones that have been used in recent school shootings.

2. ‘Ghost’ a crime

Being ghosted, the practice of ignoring someone on social media, usually after a date, could be declared a crime in the Philippines. For congress member Arnolfo Teves, “ghosting” is more than bad dating etiquette. He has proposed a bill declaring it an “emotional offence”, punishable by community service.

3. I’m no longer the walrus

Norwegian authorities killed a 589kg walrus named Freya on Sunday. Officials said the walrus had become a threat to humans because people did not keep their distance from her in the water. Freya had spent the past weeks off the coast of Oslo climbing onto boats and lounging on piers. Moving her was “too high risk”, officials said.

