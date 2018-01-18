News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Rising temperatures for Eskom and Trump

Topics to impress this week

18 January 2018 - 05:09
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

1. JSE puts power utility on report

Electricity producer Eskom, which has said its financial situation is "dire", came under further pressure on Monday as the JSE warned it will have to suspend the utility’s listed bonds if it fails to publish interim results by the end of the month. Under JSE rules, December 31 was the last day on which to publish interim results for the six months ended September 2017.

2. Trump eyes more nukes as war of words heats up

With its eyes set on the growing military capabilities of both China and Russia, the US is planning to develop two new sea-based nuclear weapons, according to the Pentagon’s review of nuclear strategy. Among the weapons is a proposed warhead for the Trident missile, which could be deployed in about two years, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The US has increasingly been involved in a game of nuclear brinkmanship with the renegade North Korea, which has accelerated development of its own nuclear capabilities.

Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

3. Go well, Shell

Royal Dutch Shell has sold one of its two oil fields in Iraq to Japan’s Itochu Corp for an undisclosed amount. The world’s second-biggest oil company is also expected to sell its Majnoon oil field later this year as it beats a retreat from the Middle East. Shell will retain its natural-gas interests in Iraq.

 

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
A good week for Clifford Elphick, a bad week for ...
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
2.
Five premium writers on the state of SA after ...
National
3.
FRAUD: Playing your cards right
News & Fox
4.
GIMME: Pick your price point in the Xiaomi range
News & Fox / Gimme

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.