DINNER PARTY INTEL: Rising temperatures for Eskom and Trump
Topics to impress this week
1. JSE puts power utility on report
Electricity producer Eskom, which has said its financial situation is "dire", came under further pressure on Monday as the JSE warned it will have to suspend the utility’s listed bonds if it fails to publish interim results by the end of the month. Under JSE rules, December 31 was the last day on which to publish interim results for the six months ended September 2017.
2. Trump eyes more nukes as war of words heats up
With its eyes set on the growing military capabilities of both China and Russia, the US is planning to develop two new sea-based nuclear weapons, according to the Pentagon’s review of nuclear strategy. Among the weapons is a proposed warhead for the Trident missile, which could be deployed in about two years, The Wall Street Journal reports.
The US has increasingly been involved in a game of nuclear brinkmanship with the renegade North Korea, which has accelerated development of its own nuclear capabilities.
3. Go well, Shell
Royal Dutch Shell has sold one of its two oil fields in Iraq to Japan’s Itochu Corp for an undisclosed amount. The world’s second-biggest oil company is also expected to sell its Majnoon oil field later this year as it beats a retreat from the Middle East. Shell will retain its natural-gas interests in Iraq.
Please sign in or register to comment.