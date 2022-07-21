Careful management of your money may provide you with the extra funds you require
Uber promised its drivers they would be entrepreneurs in charge of their own destiny, but the ride-hailing company ultimately had “a business plan that proved to gradually undermine their own drivers”, writes the The Washington Post.
“Top executives advised local managers around the world to spend millions of dollars on lucrative incentives for new drivers and then steadily raise Uber’s commission, depriving those drivers of income and increasing the money that flowed to Uber,” according to the Uber Files leak of 124,000 documents, which demonstrate a cut-throat approach to its own drivers...
Uber’s destructive history in SA
A leaked cache of files reveals a cut-throat ‘business plan that proved to gradually undermine [its] own drivers’
