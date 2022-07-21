×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News & Fox / Digital

Uber’s destructive history in SA

A leaked cache of files reveals a cut-throat ‘business plan that proved to gradually undermine [its] own drivers’

21 July 2022 - 05:00 TOBY SHAPSHAK

Uber promised its drivers they would be entrepreneurs in charge of their own destiny, but the ride-hailing company ultimately had “a business plan that proved to gradually undermine their own drivers”, writes the The Washington Post.

“Top executives advised local managers around the world to spend millions of dollars on lucrative incentives for new drivers and then steadily raise Uber’s commission, depriving those drivers of income and increasing the money that flowed to Uber,” according to the Uber Files leak of 124,000 documents, which  demonstrate a cut-throat approach to its own drivers...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.