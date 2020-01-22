Entries now open for the third annual Absa Business Day Supplier Development Awards

Large corporates have until February 17 2020 to submit entries for the third annual Absa Business Day Supplier Development Awards. Eleven awards will be decided this year, with two new categories included.

The awards showcase supplier development best practice and are essential for celebrating the efforts of large SA companies who have committed themselves to building inclusive, transformed and thriving supply chains.

In 2019, Distell was recognised as the overall winner, with SA Breweries, Property Point (a Growth Point initiative), Accenture, Exxaro Resources and Macsteel also claiming top category honours.