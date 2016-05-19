Another Week: May 19 2016

AFRICA

• A lawyer for an opposition leader in Uganda says he is concerned for the safety of his client, who was charged with treason.

• A Stockholm court sentences a Swede of Rwandan origin to life in prison for genocide for his involvement in the 1994 massacres.

• Nigerian labour unions engage with government in an effort to avoid a strike over the rise in (subsidised) fuel prices.

• World powers say they are ready to supply Libya’s government in Tripoli with weapons to counter the Islamic State.

• Two Cairo courts sentence more than 100 protesters for taking part in peaceful, anti-government demonstrations in April.

• Six Moroccan athletes are arrested over doping allegations, after a lengthy probe.

ABROAD

• The deadlocked US supreme court fails to resolve a case about Obamacare, telling lower courts to reconsider the matter after tossing out their earlier rulings.

• Thousands of workers are urged to leave camps near Canada’s Fort McMurray as a resurgent wildfire advances towards them.

• Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, plans legal action against Volkswagen over its emissions scandal.

• Excavation work for a metro line in Rome unearths army barracks from the reign of Emperor Hadrian in the 2nd Century.

• Chinese tech firm Baidu unveils a plan to let driverless vehicles range freely around the entire city of Wuhu.

• A referendum to oust President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela gains support amid a state of emergency and economic trouble.