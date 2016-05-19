News & Fox / Another Week

Another Week: May 19 2016

19 May 2016 - 11:09
PUNCHES IN PARLY: Economic Freedom Fighters MPs are physically removed from parliament, sparking a fist fight. The tussle began a question and answer session with President Jacob Zuma, when EFF MPs refused to allow Zuma to speak because they said he had violated the constitution and needed to be disciplined. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/RODGER BOSCH
Kenyan riot police officers raise batons over a man during a demonstration by Kenya’s opposition supporters in Nairobi. Protesters demand the removal of electoral commissioners, claiming they are biased. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/CARL DE SOUNZA
Sri Lankan residents make their way through floodwaters in the capital, Colombo. Two days of rain, which caused a landslide, forced thousands to flee their homes. The navy and air force have helped with relief operations. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI
A woman poses at a Labour Party rally in support of Britain’s membership of the EU. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says EU membership has helped to protect workers’ rights and the environment. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/BEN STANSALL
AFRICA

• A lawyer for an opposition leader in Uganda says he is concerned for the safety of his client, who was charged with treason.

• A Stockholm court sentences a Swede of Rwandan origin to life in prison for genocide for his involvement in the 1994 massacres.

• Nigerian labour unions engage with government in an effort to avoid a strike over the rise in (subsidised) fuel prices.

• World powers say they are ready to supply Libya’s government in Tripoli with weapons to counter the Islamic State.

• Two Cairo courts sentence more than 100 protesters for taking part in peaceful, anti-government demonstrations in April.

• Six Moroccan athletes are arrested over doping allegations, after a lengthy probe.

ABROAD

• The deadlocked US supreme court fails to resolve a case about Obamacare, telling lower courts to reconsider the matter after tossing out their earlier rulings.

• Thousands of workers are urged to leave camps near Canada’s Fort McMurray as a resurgent wildfire advances towards them.

• Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, plans legal action against Volkswagen over its emissions scandal.

• Excavation work for a metro line in Rome unearths army barracks from the reign of Emperor Hadrian in the 2nd Century.

• Chinese tech firm Baidu unveils a plan to let driverless vehicles range freely around the entire city of Wuhu.

• A referendum to oust President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela gains support amid a state of emergency and economic trouble.

