Ninety One isn't abandoning its home market, despite South Africa's existential challenges
It’s not ‘inefficient farmers’ causing food prices to rocket, says CEO, but the costs companies must pay to keep the lights on and taps open
Ratings agency warns of deep trouble for local government — except in the Western Cape
Concerns around sustainability and climate change are driving the electric vehicle transition, with some countries putting in place plans to ban internal combustion engine vehicles outright. If South ...
After just 20 years the label founded by Moss Ngoasheng, Mutle Mogase and Mbhazima Shilowa is ready to conquer Europe and the US
A range of advanced technologies is being deployed by Cape Town to combat crime and gang violence. The city is well equipped to tackle the problem, having the budget (about R860m over three years) and the political will to do so — but it’s not without challenges.
It’s a grim landscape. The latest crime statistics show that nearly 1,200 people were killed in the Western Cape in the last three months of 2022...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
CRIME-FIGHTING
Cape Town’s crime-fighters go hi-tech
From drones to audio technology, the city is making progress in keeping its residents safe
A range of advanced technologies is being deployed by Cape Town to combat crime and gang violence. The city is well equipped to tackle the problem, having the budget (about R860m over three years) and the political will to do so — but it’s not without challenges.
It’s a grim landscape. The latest crime statistics show that nearly 1,200 people were killed in the Western Cape in the last three months of 2022...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.