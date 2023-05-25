News & Fox

CRIME-FIGHTING

Cape Town’s crime-fighters go hi-tech

From drones to audio technology, the city is making progress in keeping its residents safe

25 May 2023 - 05:00 Greg Gordon

A range of advanced technologies is being deployed by Cape Town to combat crime and gang violence. The city is well equipped to tackle the problem, having the budget (about R860m over three years) and the political will to do so — but it’s not without challenges.

It’s a grim landscape. The latest crime statistics show that nearly 1,200 people were killed in the Western Cape in the last three months of 2022...

