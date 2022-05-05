×

News & Fox

HIGH-TECH ARMS

SA’s eye in a drone sky

Local technology is succeeding in spite of the collapse of the weapons industry. A device in a pilotless Turkish aircraft is one example

05 May 2022 - 05:00 Erika Gibson

A piece of SA technology has become one of the key parts of Turkish drones that are making a name in the Ukraine war against Russia.

Even though the SA component is not fitted to the drones on the Ukrainian frontline, the technology has drawn admiration for its effectiveness...

