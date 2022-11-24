News & Fox

How ‘spies’ are saving SA’s rhinos

Technology is helping to turn to war against poachers

BL Premium
24 November 2022 - 05:00 ERIKA GIBSON

Sensors in the bush that can pick up unusual veld vibrations and even detect metal objects such as weapons are helping to turn the war against wildlife poachers. But the man leading the fight says only people can make that technology work.

Johan Jooste, a retired army general, says the game rangers fighting the antipoaching war need every bit of help, and for them technology is a force multiplier. What is available to them includes radar, good surveillance of large areas such as the Kruger National Park, an early-warning system, detection by drones — and those sensors...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.