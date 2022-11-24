The Sibanye CEO’s Stillwater deal was either genius or pot luck — or both. The company’s gamble on lithium is trickier to call
It’s the country’s largest polluter, and is doing more than most. But there are serious holes in its climate policy
Technology is helping to turn the war against wildlife poaching
It bills itself as the ‘friendly’, family store wherever you are. But revelations in court suggest it’s been less than friendly to the owners operating the stores bearing its name. And its tactics ...
NoViolet Bulawayo’s latest book, ‘Glory’, portrays Zimbabwe’s post-liberation tragedy in a satire inspired by George Orwell
Sensors in the bush that can pick up unusual veld vibrations and even detect metal objects such as weapons are helping to turn the war against wildlife poachers. But the man leading the fight says only people can make that technology work.
Johan Jooste, a retired army general, says the game rangers fighting the antipoaching war need every bit of help, and for them technology is a force multiplier. What is available to them includes radar, good surveillance of large areas such as the Kruger National Park, an early-warning system, detection by drones — and those sensors...
How ‘spies’ are saving SA’s rhinos
Technology is helping to turn to war against poachers
