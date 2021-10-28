News & Fox / Digital Meet the robot killers of the real world AI has become the ‘assassination intelligence’ of warfare, and even its civilian use is raising prickly legal quandaries

From remote-controlled sniper rifles to killer drones, weapons today allow soldiers to attack people thousands of kilometres away. Amid the cotton-wool platitudes that usually swaddle artificial intelligence (AI), this isn’t an application you hear about much.

Yet it’s becoming an increasingly sore point for human rights activists, who have dubbed it "assassination intelligence"...