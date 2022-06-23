News & Fox / Digital DRONE TECHNOLOGY SA flying high in the world of drones Now that it has been given the go-ahead, the UAV sector can compete with the world B L Premium

SA’s industry for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) — better known as drones — has overcome its teething problems and is starting to grow, albeit slowly and with many challenges ahead.

The FM reported in 2007 how Prof Barry Mendelow of the National Health Laboratory Service had developed the world’s first medical drone, intended to send blood and sputum samples as the crow flies to its laboratories over rough terrain like parts of the Eastern Cape...