The electricity crisis is forcing Reits to spend millions helping shops, offices and factories avert business disruptions
With the budget out the way, South Africa needs the finance minister to take a leading role in guiding it out of the wilderness
There is “almost zero chance” Eskom or another intervening authority, can end load-shedding in SA any time in the next two years, one of SA’s leading energy experts, UCT's Prof Anton Eberhard says
Who dares apply to be Eskom’s 11th CEO in 11 years? As André de Ruyter tells the FM, it’s an unforgiving (and dangerous) job. So what will an ideal candidate need?
Auction raises millions for Gaynor Rupert’s Imibala Trust
Fifteen years after it happened, I still cannot work out what it is judge John Hlophe thought he would achieve by visiting the offices of Constitutional Court justices Bess Nkabinde and Chris Jafta back in 2008.
Apparently Hlophe visited Nkabinde and Jafta in their chambers — separately — and bent their ears about the little matter of one Jacob Zuma, the perennial corruption accused, that was before their court. Hlophe made it known to them that he believed Zuma — here we go — was being persecuted...
JUSTICE MALALA: Oh My Godongwana
