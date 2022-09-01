×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Features / Cover Story

Will SA real estate survive ‘office apocalypse’?

Covid changed the way companies and their employees work. As a result, some corporates have downscaled their HQs, cutting operating costs and giving workers much sought-after freedom. It’s taken a hefty toll on SA’s commercial real estate sector, with more than 3-million square metres of office space standing empty, costing landlords as much as R3.8bn a year in forgone income

BL Premium
01 September 2022 - 05:00 Joan Muller

“Commuting to office work is obsolete. It is now infinitely easier, cheaper and faster to do what the 19th century could not do: move information, and with it office work, to where the people are.’’

These prescient words were written 33 years ago by the late US management consultant and author Peter F Drucker, in his 1989 book, Managing for the Future. Little did he know it would take a  pandemic to force employers across the world to adopt remote working policies. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.