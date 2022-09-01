Massmart CEO Mitch Slape is but one casualty in the Walmart buyout of its local problem child. The US giant hopes that taking it private will finally fix the retailer
The fine against Ben la Grange puts the spotlight on Steinhoff's culture — and pins wrongdoing directly on Markus Jooste
JSE needs to take a close look at dual-class shares before allowing more such listings
Covid and the remote-working trend have taken a hefty toll on the commercial real state sector: more than 3-million square metres of office space is standing empty in SA, costing landlords as much as ...
AfriCamps is expanding its empire of glamping getaways
“Commuting to office work is obsolete. It is now infinitely easier, cheaper and faster to do what the 19th century could not do: move information, and with it office work, to where the people are.’’
These prescient words were written 33 years ago by the late US management consultant and author Peter F Drucker, in his 1989 book, Managing for the Future. Little did he know it would take a pandemic to force employers across the world to adopt remote working policies. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Will SA real estate survive ‘office apocalypse’?
Covid changed the way companies and their employees work. As a result, some corporates have downscaled their HQs, cutting operating costs and giving workers much sought-after freedom. It’s taken a hefty toll on SA’s commercial real estate sector, with more than 3-million square metres of office space standing empty, costing landlords as much as R3.8bn a year in forgone income
“Commuting to office work is obsolete. It is now infinitely easier, cheaper and faster to do what the 19th century could not do: move information, and with it office work, to where the people are.’’
These prescient words were written 33 years ago by the late US management consultant and author Peter F Drucker, in his 1989 book, Managing for the Future. Little did he know it would take a pandemic to force employers across the world to adopt remote working policies. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.