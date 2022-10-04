×

News & Fox

WATCH: How to keep teenagers on TB treatment

TB was the leading cause of death for teenagers between 2008 and 2018 in SA. Find out why and what we can do to make treatment more accessible to them in this short video

04 October 2022 - 07:00 Dylan Bush & Joan van Dyk
A researcher studying the BCG vaccine for TB examines test samples in a TASK laboratory in Cape Town. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS
A researcher studying the BCG vaccine for TB examines test samples in a TASK laboratory in Cape Town. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS
  • TB was the leading cause of death for teenagers between 2008 and 2018 in SA. 
  • When children hit puberty, they’re more likely to fall sick with TB because their immune systems are changing. Plus, their budding social lives and the time they spend in classrooms mean they have more chances to spread the germ to each other. 
  • Research shows that clinics should try to adapt to be more accommodating to teens by, for instance, not scheduling appointments during school holidays, exam periods or after school.
  • Watch this short video and find out what else clinics can do to keep teens on their TB treatment.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism.

Is the future of SA’s TB plans locked up in the mysterious minds of teens?

SA’s health facilities aren’t geared up to help teens with TB to complete their treatment
Features
1 week ago

WATCH: How to stop SA’s codeine problem

Some codeine products are available over the counter without a prescription, so what can be done to prevent abuse?  Find out in this video
News & Fox
1 week ago

This metal is destroying children’s brains — SA has no plans to remove it

Children who are exposed to lead can face a series of problems as they grow up, ranging from heart problems to violent behaviour
News & Fox
1 week ago
