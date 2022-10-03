×

PODCAST: SA starts the 2022/23 crop season

03 October 2022 - 15:21
Picture: 123RF / Ольга Бончук
SA is starting the 2022/23 summer crop production season this month. The preliminary insights suggest that SA could have another good season. The three critical indicators we have thus far are: (1) the tractor sales, (2) the weather outlook for the next four months, and (3) grains and oilseed prices, which paint a positive outlook for the 2022/23 season.

In this week’s podcast segment, agricultural economist, Wandile Sihlobo, provides insights into these indicators and the broader outlook for the 2022/23 summer crop season.

