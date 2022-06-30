WATER SHORTAGES
Thirst deepens in Nelson Mandela Bay, despite rain
Fear of violence as Gqeberha gets to grips with the idea of water running out
For years experts warned of Nelson Mandela Bay’s “day zero”, but as boreholes are drilled, municipal workers rush to get communal taps connected and residents stockpile bottled water, the reality of a city without water has hit home only now.
Even as this week’s rain brought a slight measure of relief, putting the latest combined dam levels at 13.36%, the city prepared for the worst...
