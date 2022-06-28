×

News & Fox

PODCAST: Gqeberha 2022 is not Cape Town 2018

28 June 2022 - 07:00

“We need political stability to get to economic stability,” Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber CEO Denise van Huyssteen tells Peter Bruce as they chart their way through Gqeberha’s approaching water crisis.

Yes, while there is no water already in many city taps, and while some local dams have run dry due to years of drought, the fact is Gqeberha has a water management problem rather than an absence of water.

The problem is politics. The city has been run by unstable and squabbling coalitions since 2016, chasing the last remaining engineers and artisans out of their jobs. Now the chickens have come home to roost.

In theory, enough water can be pumped into the city from the Gariep Dam hundreds of kilometres away, but work is behind schedule and key pump stations don’t work. Load-shedding doesn’t help. Van Huyssteen has finally persuaded the council to allow businesses to fix leaking pipes, broken substations and other infrastructure. but it is late in the day. If this doesn’t work, nothing will.

Podcasts from the Edge is a production of TimesLIVE Podcasts.

read more:

EDITORIAL: Dithering around ‘day zero’

Nelson Mandela Bay’s water disaster is not just a crisis of climate —  it’s a crisis of management
Opinion
1 week ago

CHRIS BARRON: Nelson Mandela Bay could have avoided water crisis, says Denise van Huyssteen

The CEO of the NMB Business Chamber laments the problems caused by political instability in the metro
Opinion
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: A chilling report on ANC delinquency

It's no coincidence that the potholed Free State and drought-stricken Eastern Cape come out badly in the auditor-general's report
Opinion
6 days ago

Municipalities go from bad to worse

The most recent auditor-general report into SA’s local government sector shows increasing indicators of financial collapse. Yet in the face of this, ...
Features
5 days ago

GRAY MAGUIRE: Nelson Mandela Bay can take a leaf out of Cape Town’s day zero playbook

Western Cape provincial government identified catchment management and farm-level effects as support areas
Opinion
3 weeks ago
