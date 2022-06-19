Nelson Mandela Bay businesses scramble to avert Day Zero
19 June 2022 - 18:52
The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber (NMBBC) has encouraged businesses in the drought-stricken metro to get off the municipal water grid by sinking boreholes to avert the dreaded Day Zero when taps run dry.
The metro, gripped by a debilitating water shortage, is the Eastern Cape’s biggest metro and the provincial economic hub as it is home to Volkswagen SA and Ford manufacturing plants, with two of the province’s three ports, Port of Elizabeth and Port of Ngqura, falling under the metro’s jurisdiction...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now