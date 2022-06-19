National Nelson Mandela Bay businesses scramble to avert Day Zero B L Premium

The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber (NMBBC) has encouraged businesses in the drought-stricken metro to get off the municipal water grid by sinking boreholes to avert the dreaded Day Zero when taps run dry.

The metro, gripped by a debilitating water shortage, is the Eastern Cape’s biggest metro and the provincial economic hub as it is home to Volkswagen SA and Ford manufacturing plants, with two of the province’s three ports, Port of Elizabeth and Port of Ngqura, falling under the metro’s jurisdiction...