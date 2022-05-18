What the latest Covid stats can tell us — and what they can’t

What is driving the current surge?

The Omicron variant, which drove SA’s fourth wave, is also driving the country’s current surge in infections, but the present uptick is fuelled by different forms of Omicron than in the fourth wave. During our fourth wave a form of Omicron known as BA.1 was the main form of the virus circulating in the country. A new form of Omicron, BA.2, then took over and caused a temporary rise in infections when schools opened.

But in mid-January, yet another subvariant, BA.4, was detected in Limpopo, and at the end of February, another, BA.5, in KwaZulu-Natal. BA.4 and BA.5 have since been picked up in all provinces, and in April more than half of the SARS-CoV-2 test result samples that scientists analysed in SA came out as BA.4 and BA.5.

Meanwhile there is “tentative promising news”, with the BA.4/BA.5-driven surge flattening out and showing signs of slowing down, researcher Ridhwaan Suliman reports, with the average proportion of Covid tests coming out positive now standing at a “steady 24%”.

The numbers say we’re in a fifth wave, but are we?

The question now, National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) scientists say, is: are the formulas we used to calculate if previous waves had started still relevant and can we trust the results?

The short answer on both accounts, according to the head of the NICD’s division of public health surveillance and response, Michelle Groome, is: probably not.

First of all, testing patterns have changed, which makes it hard to reliably compare the current testing data to the testing numbers of previous waves. The NICD’s weekly testing reports show that fewer people are going for tests compared to previous waves. “People who have been vaccinated and/or had Covid no longer seem to be going for Covid testing when they get sick. So overall, testing rates are low,” says Groome.

Rapid antigen tests, as opposed to PCR tests only, are also now used more widely in SA. Because rapid test results don’t need to be analysed in a laboratory, as in the case with PCR tests, health workers who conduct the tests often fail to report the results to the National Health Laboratory Service, which keeps a record of test results. So a smaller proportion of the actual test results are reported with this surge than in previous waves, when PCR tests were mostly the only available test.

According to epidemiologist Prof Salim Abdool Karim, fewer people are testing for Covid since they may not realise they’re ill. He explains: “The vast majority of infections in SA are either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic”.

With no new variant (each previous wave was driven by a new variant) and because cases during the country’s interwave period between the fourth and fifth wave never returned to the low levels we saw between other waves, “we could technically even argue that SA is still in the fourth wave”, says Groome.

The pace at which new infections, hospitalisations and deaths have been increasing during the current surge is also much slower than the rate at which they increased during the initial Omicron (BA.1) surge.

Which Covid numbers are now meaningful?

Moreover, says Groome, case numbers have become less meaningful — using them to calculate a wave, even more so: “Severe outcomes like hospitalisations and deaths are better metrics to use now that we have seen the decoupling of cases and severe outcomes.”

Decoupling means that a smaller proportion of new cases now fall very ill with Covid or die of the disease than in pre-Omicron waves. A Nature study published in April, for example, found people infected with Omicron have a two- to five-fold lower risk of dying than people infected with the Delta variant. Studies show this is because of a combination of changes in the SARS-CoV-2 virus that makes Omicron less able to spread to lungs and, most importantly, increased immunity from vaccination and previous infection.

So what we now want to keep track of is whether — and when — new infections will put strain on our health system because of hospital admissions, rather than how many new Covid cases we have. “The purpose of calculating the beginning and end of previous waves with case numbers was to adjust public health measures [lockdown policies such as curfews, liquor sales bans and the closing down of schools] accordingly,” explains Groome. “But increases in cases alone will no longer lead to public health interventions, so we now need to redefine what we consider to be a wave and how we act on that information.”