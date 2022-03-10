It’s your last shot at getting a Pfizer vaccine

SA has received all the 30-million Pfizer Covid jabs it procured from the drug manufacturer, and the last batch that was delivered — a consignment of 4,831,560 shots that arrived between October and December last year — expires at the end of July, health department data shows.

After that, those Pfizer jabs that haven’t been used or redistributed to other countries will have to be destroyed, and more doses are unlikely to be procured directly from the company.

“We’ll see what the uptake looks like, and if needed, we’ll ask for our doses from Covax,” says Nicholas Crisp, who heads up SA’s rollout in the national health department. “But, we’re highly unlikely to procure more Pfizer doses after July, because we still have Johnson & Johnson [J&J] doses after July, which is also a good vaccine and should then be used.”

According to the health department’s dashboard, 24,339,805 Pfizer doses had been administered by the end of March 8, but these doses include donations from the US (7,443,540) and jabs procured via Covax. In total, SA has received 39,272,220 Pfizer doses from its bilateral agreement with Pfizer, US donations and Covax.

Covax, the World Health Organisation and its partners’ international Covid vaccine procurement mechanism, which mostly assists poorer countries who don’t have the financial resources to buy jabs directly from manufacturers, delivered 1,392,300 Pfizer doses to SA in June. Potentially, the country can procure a total of 12-million vaccine doses via Covax, but only if the body has vaccines available. “It is, however, not yet certain whether we’re committed to all of those doses,” says Crisp.

As for the J&J vaccine, 31-million doses were procured from the manufacturer, 20,380,200 of which arrived in 2021. The remaining 10,619,800 jabs will be delivered over the course of this year.

SA also received 500,040 doses for its Sisonke implementation trial among health workers, but these were “research doses” that could only be used for the study and not for the country’s national rollout.

J&J also donated 240,870 booster doses for the second round of the trial, but these aren’t included in the health department’s procurement figures, as they were donated directly to study sponsor the SA Medical Research Council.