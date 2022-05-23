SAM MKOKELI: Mthethwa’s flag project highlights a monumental flaw in our politics

The Nathi Mthethwa flag saga is the perfect example of what is wrong with our politics.

It has taken a public uproar for him to ditch the idea (forget that he has decided to “review” the project as — politicians always use fuzzy words in such situations to save face). That a minister of state could go on national television and defend the blatantly indefensible says a lot.

Mthethwa, the minister of sports, arts & culture, told JJ Tabane on eNCA that the R22m flagpole would stimulate the “steel industry”. It did not take long for some to point out that only the “steal industry” would benefit.

SA has a cabinet system, with the president at the helm. A minister like Mthethwa has as much interest in the affairs of the nation as, say, the defence minister. The sports minister should be competent in public affairs so that they are comfortable with serious and public policy topics.

The cabinet sanctioned the Monumental Flag project. You have to wonder what the other 27 ministers thought when the project was presented for approval.

Each minister gets a cabinet meeting pack, with all the details of the decisions suggested from across the portfolios of the national government. Cabinet documents are standard forms on which policy sponsors state what the policy implications are. Cabinet papers are churned out by the administrators and these papers are pushed up the chain all the way to the directors-general (DGs), who ultimately sign the cabinet meeting pack, alongside the minister. They also attend and address cabinet meetings.

The uproar has focused on Mthethwa, the executive authority. The DG of his department has not said a word in public. Yet DGs are the accounting authority. The financial buck stops with them. There is not a single expenditure that politicians can push through without their DG’s approval.

What this saga demonstrates is the dearth of both wisdom and common sense in the public service. It shows that our administration is steeped an insidious culture of bad ideas — and possibly corrupt ones. Our civil service has not been freed from state capture. It has been freed only from the brazen Zupta state capture.

In fact, President Cyril Ramaphosa is at the helm of the same party that enabled the Zupta culture, and his cabinet contains people who cultivated the ground for state capture.

SA needs to free the administration of the country from politicians. Their job is to oversee policy issues; administrators have a duty to implement those policies in a professional manner.