PODCAST: Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub on mobile money in Africa

In March 2007 in the most unlikely of places, a new era began for how we humans performed one of our most important activities: making payments. Until M-Pesa emerged in Kenya using the then rudimental 2G cellphones, financial transactions were extremely hard.

Now, the grandfather of mobile money is part of a suite of offerings from its parent, Vodacom, which has a next-generation super app of its own, VodaPay. Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub spoke to FM columnist Toby Shapshak about the future of fintech in Africa.