News & Fox

PODCAST: Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub on mobile money in Africa

19 January 2022 - 08:40
Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

In March 2007 in the most unlikely of places, a new era began for how we humans performed one of our most important activities: making payments. Until M-Pesa emerged in Kenya using the then rudimental 2G cellphones, financial transactions were extremely hard.

Now, the grandfather of mobile money is part of a suite of offerings from its parent, Vodacom, which has a next-generation super app of its own, VodaPay. Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub spoke to FM columnist Toby Shapshak about the future of fintech in Africa.

PODCAST: Standard Bank’s Arno von Helden on how to Shyft digital banking

The head of Fintech app Shyft, Arno von Helden, tells Toby Shapshak how it is planning to Shyft digital banking
News & Fox
2 months ago

PODCAST: Stop squatting on SA’s spectrum, says Michael Jordaan

Digital entrepreneur Michael Jordaan joins Peter Bruce to make an impassioned plea for Icasa to stand up to local cellphone giants and retrieve extra ...
News & Fox
2 months ago

PODCAST: How transactions are evolving to ‘plastic with a digital feel’

Visa South Africa country manager Aldo Laubscher says despite Covid and its effects, the last two years have accelerated digitisation and digital ...
News & Fox
4 months ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Jacob Zuma is back in the dock
News & Fox
2.
By the numbers | Covid mortality data: a turning ...
News & Fox / Numbers
3.
Double fault ahead of the Aussie Open
News & Fox / Trending
4.
A bad week for Tongaat’s Gavin Hudson
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
5.
PODCAST: Scaw Metals boss takes on scrap metals ...
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.